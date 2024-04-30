As “Dance Moms” fans celebrate the cast members coming together for a reunion, some have noticed a significant figure missing from the previews for the special: instructor Abby Lee Miller.

“Dance Moms” was a worldwide television hit when it premiered in 2011. It followed aspiring young dancers, their overprotective mothers and their instructor Abby Lee Miller. Now, the kids who starred in the show are grown up and are returning for a two-hour “Dance Moms” reunion airing on Wednesday.

Miller, the show’s polarizing star, was reportedly not invited to participate in the reunion.

JoJo Siwa, who was on the show, is now a pop star and was a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars."

Sisters Brooke and Paige Hyland never saw Miller again after their mother got into a fight with the instructor.

“I haven’t seen her since fight with her and my mom when we left the show. That was the last time I ever saw her which definitely went out with a bang,” Paige says.

Siwa says she runs into many people who are like Miller in show business.

“That’s normal and it’s scary that that’s normal but that taught me how to survive in the industry,” Siwa said at the reunion.

The former castmates have large followings on social media.

Some of the stars met with Inside Edition at the Broadway Dance Center in New York. There, Kalani Hilliker spoke about sharing her decision to undergo breast reduction surgery with her following. “Something that I am always talking about is body positivity and (to) change something if you want to change something, so this is something that I thought about for a while,” Hilliker tells Inside Edition. “I am happy that I did it.”

The castmates remain tight-knit. They all decided to get matching tattoos.

“Dance Moms: The Reunion” premieres Wednesday on Lifetime.