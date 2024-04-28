A California couple took in a dog that was captured on video being abandoned on a busy street.

A witness says she saw the dog getting pushed out of a car window at an intersection in Long Beach. She says she was so shocked, she started recording. The video shows the dog chasing after a black Lexus. The dog caught up to the car more than a while away and was seen jumping up and down, attempting to get back inside the vehicle, but the driver drove away.

Good Samaritan Destiny Gomez saw the video on social media and jumped into action.

“I knew right away that I needed to react before it was too late and he ends up getting hit by a car,” Gomez tells Inside Edition. “It was extremely heartbreaking. I started crying, I couldn’t stop crying.”

Gomez recognized the neighborhood and drove there, but had no luck finding the dog. So Gomez enlisted the help of her boyfriend Kevin Moran. More than 24 hours after the dog had been abandoned, Moran found it wandering down a sidewalk.

The bull terrier mix, now named Chico, is getting the love and care he deserves from Gomez and Moran.

“Chico is a sweetheart, he is a cuddler, he loves walks,” Gomez says.

In California, abandoning any animal is a crime punishable by up to a $1,000 fine, with a possibility of up to six months in jail.