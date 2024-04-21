Golden Retriever Fathers 323 Puppies to Be Guide Dogs

A golden retriever that has gone above and beyond to do his part for a guide dog charity will soon get to retire from his important role.

Trigger has been the top stud for the UK charity, Guide Dogs, and the 9-year-old dog's prolific procreation has resulted in 39 litters, totaling 323 puppies.

"He did have a break at one point because obviously he just needed a break, really," Sarah Byrne, Trigger's owner, told CBS News.

And in one instance, Guide Dog says on its website, "Trigger was bred with German shepherd guide dog mum Unity, who had a Guide Dogs record-breaking litter of 16 puppies!"

"He used to go up to the center and he'd be all excited," Byrne told CBS. "But obviously if it was just for an eye check-up or something, you know, you'd come back an hour later and he was a bit disappointed!"

Guide Dogs has nicknamed Trigger “the Dogfather” and calls his many pups “The Triglets.”

Of Trigger’s 323 puppies, 294 were trained to be guide dogs for the visually impaired, and the rest learned other canine assistance roles.

Now, after his many years of service, Byrne says Trigger is retiring from the offspring business.