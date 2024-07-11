Missing Girl, 6, Found in Dirt Pit With Body of Dead Sister, 4, After Man Abducts Her to Be Sex Slave: Feds

Crime
Daniel Callihan
US Marshals arresting Daniel Callihan (above).Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 2:14 PM PDT, July 11, 2024

The 6-year-old victim was eventually located in a dirt pit located 50 yards behind the residence, according to the complaint. Also in that pit was the body of her newly deceased 4-year-old sister.

A missing Louisiana girl whose mother and sister were both murdered was being held captive as a sex slave, according to US Marshals.

The 6-year-old child was reported missing on June 13, the same day that her mother, Callie Brunett, was discovered "deceased in a state that indicated her death was not the result of natural causes," says a copy of the criminal complaint filed in federal court and obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Brunett had been stabbed 30 times and her car was missing from her home, but police quickly located the vehicle in Mississippi by requesting license plate reader data for the car, according to the complaint.

A few hours later. the United States Marshals Task Force apprehended and arrested Daniel Callihan in Jackson, the state capital.

Marshals then arrived at Callihan's property, having been tipped off to screams coming from the woods by two neighbors, according to the complaint.

That is where the 6-year-old victim was discovered, located in a dirt pit 50 yards behind the residence, according to the complaint. Also in that pit was the body of her newly deceased 4-year-old sister, according to the complaint.

Brunett's vehicle was also discovered behind the house, according to the complaint.

This house was unfinished and did not serve as a permanent residence. "A variety of individuals appear to use the house and stay there for periods from time to time," according to the complaint.

Callihan allegedly admitted to most of the charges in his first interview with police, according to the complaint, saying he:

  • Stabbed Brunett approximately 30 times in her home
  • Abducted the two minor children from their home and fled using Brunett's car
  • Decided to kill one of the minors
  • Decided to keep the 6-year-old sister alive as a "sex slave"

He is facing federal charges of kidnapping and intent to transfer property for criminal activity as well as two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of second-degree kidnapping in the state of Louisiana.

Callihan has yet to be indicted on those state charges and his lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

 

Related Stories

Girl, 12, Fleeing Dad's Abuse Nearly Abducted as She Met US Marshals
NYC School Bus Driver Kidnapped and Raped Student, Alleges Prosecutor
Kidnapped Florida Woman Tied Up in Dog Cage Escapes Captors: Deputies
Body of 19-Year-Old Who Was Shot and Kidnapped Found in CaliforniaCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

12 People Running for Office Have Ties to January 6 Events, And 7 Were Convicted for Roles in Capitol Riots
12 People Running for Office Have Ties to January 6 Events, And 7 Were Convicted for Roles in Capitol Riots
1

12 People Running for Office Have Ties to January 6 Events, And 7 Were Convicted for Roles in Capitol Riots

Politics
2 Attempted Abductions by Masked Man Leaves Florida Golf Community on Edge, Leads Cops to Launch Manhunt
2 Attempted Abductions by Masked Man Leaves Florida Golf Community on Edge, Leads Cops to Launch Manhunt
2

2 Attempted Abductions by Masked Man Leaves Florida Golf Community on Edge, Leads Cops to Launch Manhunt

Crime
Doctoral Student Killed After Checking on Dog During July 4 Fireworks, Police Now Searching for His Boyfriend
Doctoral Student Killed After Checking on Dog During July 4 Fireworks, Police Now Searching for His Boyfriend
3

Doctoral Student Killed After Checking on Dog During July 4 Fireworks, Police Now Searching for His Boyfriend

Crime
For Mom Who Survived East Palestine Train Derailment, Nightmares About Catastrophe Are Part of Daily Struggle
For Mom Who Survived East Palestine Train Derailment, Nightmares About Catastrophe Are Part of Daily Struggle
4

For Mom Who Survived East Palestine Train Derailment, Nightmares About Catastrophe Are Part of Daily Struggle

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Did Pregnant Tennessee Teacher Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Student Give Birth to His Baby In Jail?
Did Pregnant Tennessee Teacher Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Student Give Birth to His Baby In Jail?
5

Did Pregnant Tennessee Teacher Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Student Give Birth to His Baby In Jail?

Crime