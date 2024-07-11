A missing Louisiana girl whose mother and sister were both murdered was being held captive as a sex slave, according to US Marshals.

The 6-year-old child was reported missing on June 13, the same day that her mother, Callie Brunett, was discovered "deceased in a state that indicated her death was not the result of natural causes," says a copy of the criminal complaint filed in federal court and obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Brunett had been stabbed 30 times and her car was missing from her home, but police quickly located the vehicle in Mississippi by requesting license plate reader data for the car, according to the complaint.

A few hours later. the United States Marshals Task Force apprehended and arrested Daniel Callihan in Jackson, the state capital.

Marshals then arrived at Callihan's property, having been tipped off to screams coming from the woods by two neighbors, according to the complaint.

That is where the 6-year-old victim was discovered, located in a dirt pit 50 yards behind the residence, according to the complaint. Also in that pit was the body of her newly deceased 4-year-old sister, according to the complaint.

Brunett's vehicle was also discovered behind the house, according to the complaint.

This house was unfinished and did not serve as a permanent residence. "A variety of individuals appear to use the house and stay there for periods from time to time," according to the complaint.

Callihan allegedly admitted to most of the charges in his first interview with police, according to the complaint, saying he:

Stabbed Brunett approximately 30 times in her home

Abducted the two minor children from their home and fled using Brunett's car

Decided to kill one of the minors

Decided to keep the 6-year-old sister alive as a "sex slave"

He is facing federal charges of kidnapping and intent to transfer property for criminal activity as well as two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of second-degree kidnapping in the state of Louisiana.

Callihan has yet to be indicted on those state charges and his lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.