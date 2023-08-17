Kidnapped Florida Woman Tied & Taped in Dog Cage Escapes Captors Resulting in 6-Hour Standoff, Say Deputies

A Florida woman managed to escape her captors after being kidnapped over the weekend, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say that the woman, whose identity is not being revealed, knocked on a door of a home in Pine Hills "pleading for help and saying she had just escaped after being held against her will in a cage at a nearby property."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene a short while later, where the suspects engaged deputies in what ended up being a 6-hour standoff.

In the end, deputies arrested Monica Reed, Damon Tromp, Kevin Holmes and Cortez Marenzo Bernard Jackson.

Court records show that all four are charged with armed kidnapping and false imprisonment with a weapon. Reed is also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm for allegedly pistol whipping the victim.

All four have been read their charges in court but not yet entered pleas in their cases. They all face the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

Further details of the alleged crime were set forth in the motion for pretrial detention submitted by prosecutors.

That motion claims that the suspects "did forcibly confine, abduct or imprison the victim against their will by for the purpose of inflicting bodily harm or terrorizing the victim."

The motion goes on to say that the victim's hands were tied together and she was forced "inside of a vehicle" where she was "threatened with a firearm."

Once the victim arrived at the home where she was held in a dog cage, the suspects "did further restrain the victim by duct

taping her hand and feet together, as well as taped the victim's mouth closed," says the motion.