Update:

Denmark's Soccer Federation has tweeted an update on Christian.

They wrote, "Christian Eriksen is awake and his condition remains stable. He remains hospitalized at Rigshospitalet for further examinations. The match against Finland will be played tonight. This happens after the players have been confirmed that Christian is okay. The match resumes at 20.30."

Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen had a scary incident while he and his team were competing in the UEFA European Championship. The midfielder was jogging, and as a teammate threw the ball to him, he toppled over and collapsed on the field.

After the other players realized it was an emergency, they called for the ref to stop the game. First-hand responders and team doctors then rushed to assist.

According to TMZ Sports, Eriksen received CPR on the spot. While he was getting treated, players kneeled and created a human shield to protect him from others trying to see what was happening. He was then carried off in a stretcher for additional treatment.

So far, there is no word on what caused Eriksen to collapse. Thankfully, he appeared to be conscious as he left the field.

UEFA tweeted out a statement after the incident, saying, “Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials, and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.”

They later added that they would restart the match between Denmark and Finland later today at 20:30 CET (Central European Time). “The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half..” they said.

Christian Eriksen is 29 years old.

Related Stories