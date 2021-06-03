And here it is, the world’s largest soccer ball made of Legos, 173,600 of them, to be exact. The classic, two-by-two brick kind. The final product weighs 5.000 pounds and is over 12-feet tall.

“We chose a very iconic design for this football,” Soeren Hansen Hinge, Lego Football Designer, explains. “Something that everyone coming into Lego House will be able to recognize right away.

The big ball was made during the coronavirus lockdown by employees at Lego House in Denmark. Because when you have that many Legos and that much time on your hands, what else are you going to do?

According to Lego CEO Jesper Vilstrup, this project has been great for the team. “Coming together as a team, spending time, being together as colleagues is great these days where we have been under lockdown due to Covid-19.”

Lego employee Gitte Cort adds, “It is really great that we have been able to utilize our time during lockdown, where we haven't been able to have any guests. Then we had this amazing building activity, where we can really turn something into this giant football, and I'm really excited to see it happen.”

It took the team 150 hours to put the soccer ball, or football to some, together. Not only did the project pass the time, but it's also a way to celebrate the European Championship. Stage matches are being played in Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen.

