Lego House in Denmark Created the World’s Largest Lego Soccer Ball During Lockdown
It took the team 150 hours to put the soccer ball together. The final product weighs 5,000 pounds and is over 12-feet tall.
And here it is, the world’s largest soccer ball made of Legos, 173,600 of them, to be exact. The classic, two-by-two brick kind. The final product weighs 5.000 pounds and is over 12-feet tall.
“We chose a very iconic design for this football,” Soeren Hansen Hinge, Lego Football Designer, explains. “Something that everyone coming into Lego House will be able to recognize right away.
The big ball was made during the coronavirus lockdown by employees at Lego House in Denmark. Because when you have that many Legos and that much time on your hands, what else are you going to do?
According to Lego CEO Jesper Vilstrup, this project has been great for the team. “Coming together as a team, spending time, being together as colleagues is great these days where we have been under lockdown due to Covid-19.”
Lego employee Gitte Cort adds, “It is really great that we have been able to utilize our time during lockdown, where we haven't been able to have any guests. Then we had this amazing building activity, where we can really turn something into this giant football, and I'm really excited to see it happen.”
It took the team 150 hours to put the soccer ball, or football to some, together. Not only did the project pass the time, but it's also a way to celebrate the European Championship. Stage matches are being played in Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Did the California Teen Who Shoved a Bear Away From Her Dogs Do the Safest Thing?Animals
Diver Recovers Diamond Engagement Ring Newly-Engaged Woman Accidentally Lost in England's Largest LakeInspirational
Missing Texas Child Samuel Olson's Body Believed Found at Motel, Dad's Girlfriend in CustodyCrime
Mother of a Teen Who Vowed to Graduate High School Is Given His Diploma Weeks After He Dies From COVID-19Inspirational
Sarah Everard Died by Compression of the Neck After Abduction and Murder Allegedly at the Hands of a CopCrime