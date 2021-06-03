Lego House in Denmark Created the World’s Largest Lego Soccer Ball During Lockdown | Inside Edition

Lego House in Denmark Created the World’s Largest Lego Soccer Ball During Lockdown

Sports
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:01 AM PDT, June 3, 2021

It took the team 150 hours to put the soccer ball together. The final product weighs 5,000 pounds and is over 12-feet tall.

And here it is, the world’s largest soccer ball made of Legos, 173,600 of them, to be exact. The classic, two-by-two brick kind. The final product weighs 5.000 pounds and is over 12-feet tall.

“We chose a very iconic design for this football,” Soeren Hansen Hinge, Lego Football Designer, explains. “Something that everyone coming into Lego House will be able to recognize right away.

The big ball was made during the coronavirus lockdown by employees at Lego House in Denmark. Because when you have that many Legos and that much time on your hands, what else are you going to do?

According to Lego CEO Jesper Vilstrup, this project has been great for the team. “Coming together as a team, spending time, being together as colleagues is great these days where we have been under lockdown due to Covid-19.”

Lego employee Gitte Cort adds, “It is really great that we have been able to utilize our time during lockdown, where we haven't been able to have any guests. Then we had this amazing building activity, where we can really turn something into this giant football, and I'm really excited to see it happen.”

It took the team 150 hours to put the soccer ball, or football to some, together. Not only did the project pass the time, but it's also a way to celebrate the European Championship. Stage matches are being played in Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen.

Related Stories

Man Builds Life-Sized Camper Using Only Legos
Boy With Autism Builds Giant Replica of the Titanic With Legos
One Year and 7,500 Legos Later, 'Star Wars' Fan Makes An Epic Millennium Falcon
Injured Turtle at Maryland Zoo Gets Custom Wheelchair Made of LegosAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Did the California Teen Who Shoved a Bear Away From Her Dogs Do the Safest Thing?
Did the California Teen Who Shoved a Bear Away From Her Dogs Do the Safest Thing?
1

Did the California Teen Who Shoved a Bear Away From Her Dogs Do the Safest Thing?

Animals
Diver Recovers Diamond Engagement Ring Newly-Engaged Woman Accidentally Lost in England's Largest Lake
Diver Recovers Diamond Engagement Ring Newly-Engaged Woman Accidentally Lost in England's Largest Lake
2

Diver Recovers Diamond Engagement Ring Newly-Engaged Woman Accidentally Lost in England's Largest Lake

Inspirational
Missing Texas Child Samuel Olson's Body Believed Found at Motel, Dad's Girlfriend in Custody
Missing Texas Child Samuel Olson's Body Believed Found at Motel, Dad's Girlfriend in Custody
3

Missing Texas Child Samuel Olson's Body Believed Found at Motel, Dad's Girlfriend in Custody

Crime
Mother of a Teen Who Vowed to Graduate High School Is Given His Diploma Weeks After He Dies From COVID-19
Mother of a Teen Who Vowed to Graduate High School Is Given His Diploma Weeks After He Dies From COVID-19
4

Mother of a Teen Who Vowed to Graduate High School Is Given His Diploma Weeks After He Dies From COVID-19

Inspirational
Sarah Everard Died by Compression of the Neck After Abduction and Murder Allegedly at the Hands of a Cop
Sarah Everard Died by Compression of the Neck After Abduction and Murder Allegedly at the Hands of a Cop
5

Sarah Everard Died by Compression of the Neck After Abduction and Murder Allegedly at the Hands of a Cop

Crime