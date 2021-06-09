A soccer game was recently interrupted when a parachuter made an emergency landing right in the middle of the match. It happened in Poland, where they take the game very seriously. The ref couldn’t let this move go uncalled and jokingly pulled a yellow card on the intruder.

The game was briefly halted until the invader could gather up his parachute, with some help from staff, and be escorted off the field.

Of course, the parachuter didn’t mean to cause a disruption, unlike the dog who wandered onto a soccer field in Georgia in 2018 and demanded to play with the pros.

He ignored yellow flags and calls for it to stay and then tried to rope the goalie in for some belly rubs. When security came to escort the pup out, he bit his way to freedom.

The crowd seemed to enjoy the interruption until the players could get the unwelcome guest to leave and resume the game, which ended scorelessly.

Related Stories