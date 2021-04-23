During his funeral service, Daunte Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, fought back the tears while saying goodbye to her son.

“I never imagined I would be standing here. The roles should be completely reversed; my son should be burying me,” she said. “My son had a smile that was worth a million dollars. When he walked in the room, he lit up the room. He was a brother, a jokester; he was loved by so many. He is going to be so missed.”

Katie Wright also reflected on how Daunte had recently become a father. "He was just... Jr. was the joy of his life, and he lived for him every single day. And now he isn't going to be able to see him."

And his father, Arburey Tavoris, was still reeling. “I don't really speak much, but words can't even explain how I feel right now. That was my son. I…man…”

20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed on April 11 during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, by a police officer named Kimberly Potter. The location is less than a 30-minute drive to where George Floyd was murdered last summer by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Daunte Wright’s shooting sparked days of protests.

Kimberly Potter and Brooklyn Center’s police chief Tim Gannon resigned. Potter was arrested following the incident. She faces 2nd-degree manslaughter charges and is free on bond. She has not pleaded in the case, but the police chief said she accidentally mistook her gun for a taser. Her next court appearance is on May 17.

Meanwhile, Daunte Wright’s family struggles to come to terms with their loss.

