Vigil Held for Ma’Khia Bryant, 16-Year-Old Girl Shot by Ohio Police | Inside Edition

Vigil Held for Ma’Khia Bryant, 16-Year-Old Girl Shot by Ohio Police

News
By Andrea Swindall
Updated: 2:04 PM PDT, April 22, 2021

The officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant has been placed on administrative leave while the department investigates.

Vigils and protests are happening in Ohio to honor Ma’Khia Bryant, the 16-year-old girl shot by police in Columbus, Ohio. An officer with the department shot and killed the Black teenager after she attempted to cut two females with a knife, according to officials and body camera footage released to media, CNN reported.

Community members gathered for a vigil, then marched downtown in front of Columbus police headquarters and past the Ohio Supreme Court.Marchers could be heard yelling phrases like “Say her name! Ma’Khia Bryant!” “Black women matter. Black girls matter!” and “No justice, no peace. No racist police.”

Ohio State University students protested and staged a sit-in around and inside the school’s student activity center. Activists want Ohio State to sever ties with the Columbus Police Department to keep students of color safe. The officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant has been placed on administrative leave while the department investigates. 

