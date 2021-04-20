After a four-hour manhunt, police have apprehended a man that allegedly shot and killed one person and wounded two others at a grocery store in New York.

Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 30, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. after allegedly walking into a Long Island Stop & Shop late Tuesday morning, dressed in all black, and shooting three people, killing one of them, in the town of West Hempstead before fleeing. The two surviving victims are in the hospital, police said.

Immediate details on how DeWitt Wilson was apprehended were not available. Authorities believe DeWitt Wilson was either a former or current employee of the store. Local schools had been placed on lockdown while police carried out their manhunt.

Authorities previously said they believe DeWitt Wilson got on a bus after the shooting and was last seen heading west. He was still believed to have the handgun allegedly used in the shooting.

Stop & Shop released a statement saying the company was “shocked and heartbroken by this act of violence that occurred at our store." They also said they were cooperating with the police investigation.

