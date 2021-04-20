Man Who Allegedly Shot and Killed 1 and Injured 2 Others at New York Grocery Store Apprehended by Police
Authorities identified Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 30, as the suspect in the shooting.
After a four-hour manhunt, police have apprehended a man that allegedly shot and killed one person and wounded two others at a grocery store in New York.
Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 30, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. after allegedly walking into a Long Island Stop & Shop late Tuesday morning, dressed in all black, and shooting three people, killing one of them, in the town of West Hempstead before fleeing. The two surviving victims are in the hospital, police said.
Immediate details on how DeWitt Wilson was apprehended were not available. Authorities believe DeWitt Wilson was either a former or current employee of the store. Local schools had been placed on lockdown while police carried out their manhunt.
Authorities previously said they believe DeWitt Wilson got on a bus after the shooting and was last seen heading west. He was still believed to have the handgun allegedly used in the shooting.
Stop & Shop released a statement saying the company was “shocked and heartbroken by this act of violence that occurred at our store." They also said they were cooperating with the police investigation.
RELATED STORIES
Trending on Inside Edition
16-Year-Old TikTok Chef Builds a Food Empire From Her Grandparents' Minnesota KitchenINSIDE EDITION InDepth
Florida Woman Believes She Saw 'Baby Dinosaur' Running Through Her YardOffbeat
Simba the Goldendoodle From Arizona Miraculously Survives 200-Foot FallAnimals
Fraternity Brothers Band Together to Pay Off Longtime House Cook’s Mortgage on Her 74th BirthdayInspirational
Retired Couple Offers New Jersey Residents Free Rides to Vaccine Appointments in COVID-Themed CarInspirational