A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting at a neighborhood tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin that left three people dead and three others injured early Sunday, officials said.

Rakayo Alandis Vinson, 24, has been criminally charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide with additional criminal charges to follow in the shooting that took place early Sunday at Somers House Tavern on Sheriden Road, the Kenosha Sherriff's Department said.

Vinson is in custody and being held at the Kenosha County Jail, according to a police statement.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth released the names of the victims during a press conference on Monday. The deceased include 24-year-old Cedric D. Gaston, Atkeem D. Stevenson, 26, and 22-year-old Kevin T. Donaldson. All were residents of Kenosha. Three other men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. They include a 26-year-old resident of Kenosha; and 22-year-old and 23-year-old residents of Wonder Lake, Illinois, according to a statement.

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information regarding the investigation to contact (262) 605-5100 or anonymously to Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers (262) 656-7333.

