Dawn Wells, 'Gilligan's Island's' Mary Ann, Dies of COVID-19 at 82

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed a beloved TV personality. Dawn Wells, who played sweet Mary Ann on “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19, her publicist announced. She was 82.



Co-star Tina Louise, who played Ginger on the iconic sitcom, told Inside Edition, “I hope that people will remember her the way that I do – always with a smile on her face.”





Wells last appeared on Inside Edition in 2018 after her fans raised $200,000 to pay back taxes and medical bills.“Thank you for caring,” Wells said at the time. “I’m aghast, and I’m appreciative.Wells died in her nursing home in Los Angeles

