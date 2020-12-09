Death of Doctor Whose Body Was Found at Bottom of Staten Island Pond After Vanishing on Walk a Mystery

What happened to Dr. Tamara Saukin? That's what loved ones and investigators are asking after the body of the 44-year-old family doctor was found last week at the bottom of a pond at Cloves Lake Park in Staten Island.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of her death and if foul play was involved.

Saukin was last seen on Nov. 18 when she went on a morning walk with her mother through a park, an event authorities reportedly said was part of her routine. Her mother eventually went back to the car, but Saukin vanished after reportedly continuing walking on for another lap, police told the Staten Island Advance.

After her disappearance, crews searched the area looking for clues of the beloved doctor's whereabouts, using drones, scuba and police K-9 units.

On Dec. 2, searchers were led to the pond by dogs who reportedly picked up the woman’s scent through the water, leading NYPD divers to Saukin’s body.

“It was confirmed that the body found was the doctor’s but the cause of death is still unknown and is still being determined by the medical examiner,” NYPD Det. Martin Brown told Inside Edition Digital.

The doctor allegedly had a history of suicidal thoughts and alcoholism, law enforcement told the New York Post.

Saukin was a retired national competitive figure skater and former college track athlete, People Magazine reported.

She had a family medical practice in Grant City, Staten Island. According to an Oct. 9 post on her Facebook page, she told patients that she had to withdraw from her practice because of “family issues.” She reportedly sent a letter out telling them that she was temporarily withdrawing from the medical profession “due to unforeseen circumstances,” the Staten Island Advance reported.

RELATED STORIES

22-Year-Old Pregnant Missouri Woman Found Dead in Woods After Going Missing on Thanksgiving

22-Year-Old Pregnant Missouri Woman Found Dead in Woods After Going Missing on Thanksgiving

Pregnant Mom Found Dead in Oklahoma Apartment, Police Search for Person of Interest