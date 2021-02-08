Death Row Inmate Roland Davis May Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders Between Ohio and Florida, Cops Say

Did notorious Ohio death row inmate Roland Davis commit other heinous crimes?

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public in helping cold case investigators find more information on Roland "Rollie" Thomas Davis Sr., 68, an Ohio death row inmate, who authorities said may be linked to multiple cold case homicides between southwest Florida and Ohio, NBC2 News reported.

Davis is currently on death row for stabbing an 86-year-old woman to death in Ohio. He’s also accused of killing Sharon Gill on March 21, 1990. Gill, 42, was murdered in her home in Deep Creek in Charlotte County. She was stabbed 39 times. Gill’s 18-year-old daughter, Krista, found her mother when she returned home from school, according to the Charlotte County’s Sheriff’s Office.

In November Davis was charged in the murder of Gill, NBC2 News reported.

Cold Case Detective Kurt Mehl with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office told SWFL Crime Stoppers that Davis had ties to the Fort Myers area. Mehl said he is looking into any connections Davis may have to unsolved homicides or missing women from the 1980s and '90s. Davis, who has a history of violence, used to hang out at the Mayfair Lounge in North Fort Myers, has since closed, WINK reported.

Thirty years after her mother’s murder, Krista Gill hopes that other families get the closure she was able to.

“My heart goes out to them, and I just pray for strength for them because it is very difficult,” Krista told WINK.

For any information contact 1-800-780-TIPS or online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app. Or call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

