The United Arab Emirates became the home of the world’s deepest pool last week. Divers can now explore depths of almost 200 feet at a facility called Deep Dive Dubai.

Deep Dive Dubai says it was confirmed as the world's deepest pool by Guinness World Records, surpassing the previous record set by a facility called Deepspot, located in Poland.

Deep Dive Dubai holds the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools, offering tons of space for scuba-certified patrons to tour the underwater environment.

Those without proper certification can still take part in the fun by keeping dry and watching divers from observation windows.

Currently, the pool is available on an invite-only basis, with plans to be open for public bookings at the end of the month.

Related Stories