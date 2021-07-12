Deep Dive Dubai in the United Arab Emirates Is the Deepest Pool in the World | Inside Edition

Deep Dive Dubai in the United Arab Emirates Is the Deepest Pool in the World

Offbeat
Deep Dive Dubai diver enjoying poolDeep Dive Dubai diver enjoying pool
Getty Images
By Taneasha White
First Published: 10:24 AM PDT, July 12, 2021

Reaching depths of nearly 200 feet, the recently opened Deep Dive Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is now the deepest pool in the world, beating out the previous Guinness record-holder, located in Poland.

The United Arab Emirates became the home of the world’s deepest pool last week. Divers can now explore depths of almost 200 feet at a facility called Deep Dive Dubai.

Deep Dive Dubai says it was confirmed as the world's deepest pool by Guinness World Records, surpassing the previous record set by a facility called Deepspot, located in Poland.

Deep Dive Dubai holds the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools, offering tons of space for scuba-certified patrons to tour the underwater environment. 

Those without proper certification can still take part in the fun by keeping dry and watching divers from observation windows. 

Currently, the pool is available on an invite-only basis, with plans to be open for public bookings at the end of the month.

Related Stories

World's Deepest Shipwreck Gets Mapped and Surveyed
Scuba Diver Finds Wedding Ring That Fell Into Lake Tahoe During Groom’s Vows
First Woman to Walk in Space Now Is First Woman to Reach Deepest Point in the Ocean
Guinness Says Deep Dive Dubai in United Arab Emirates Is World’s Deepest PoolOffbeat

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Most Americans Believe in the Existence of Aliens and Think They Come in Peace, Poll Shows
Most Americans Believe in the Existence of Aliens and Think They Come in Peace, Poll Shows
1

Most Americans Believe in the Existence of Aliens and Think They Come in Peace, Poll Shows

Offbeat
Missing Utah Woman Found Dead Near River, 'Creepy' Former Coworker Taken Into Custody in Her Killing
Missing Utah Woman Found Dead Near River, 'Creepy' Former Coworker Taken Into Custody in Her Killing
2

Missing Utah Woman Found Dead Near River, 'Creepy' Former Coworker Taken Into Custody in Her Killing

Crime
Maine Woman Finds Rare Picasso Artwork Collecting Dust in Closet for 50 Years That Fetches More Than $150,000
Maine Woman Finds Rare Picasso Artwork Collecting Dust in Closet for 50 Years That Fetches More Than $150,000
3

Maine Woman Finds Rare Picasso Artwork Collecting Dust in Closet for 50 Years That Fetches More Than $150,000

Human Interest
19-Year-Old Caitlyn Loane, Who Shared Her Life as a Fourth-Generation Farmer on TikTok, Dies by Suicide
19-Year-Old Caitlyn Loane, Who Shared Her Life as a Fourth-Generation Farmer on TikTok, Dies by Suicide
4

19-Year-Old Caitlyn Loane, Who Shared Her Life as a Fourth-Generation Farmer on TikTok, Dies by Suicide

Human Interest
Rescue Labrador Retriever Helps Raise Orphaned Kittens
Rescue Labrador Retriever Helps Raise Orphaned Kittens
5

Rescue Labrador Retriever Helps Raise Orphaned Kittens

Animals