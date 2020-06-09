First Woman to Walk in Space Now Is First Woman to Reach Deepest Point in the Ocean

The first American woman to walk in space is now also the first woman to reach the deepest point in the ocean. Kathryn D. Sullivan, a former NASA Astronaut who is now an oceanographer, dove down seven miles to Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench, which is located in the western Pacific Ocean.

After she surfaced, she called her colleagues at the International Space Station, which is in orbit 254 miles above Earth, to tell them the good news.

“As a hybrid oceanographer and astronaut this was an extraordinary day, a once in a lifetime day, seeing the moonscape of the Challenger Deep and then comparing notes with my colleagues on the ISS about our remarkable reusable inner-space outer-spacecraft," Sullivan said in a statement released Monday by EYOS Expeditions, the company that coordinated the mission.

Sullivan first walked in space in 1984 and became the first American woman in history to do so. After leaving NASA, she became an oceanographer.

Only eight people have reached the depths of the lowest point in the ocean, including Sullivan and filmmaker James Cameron.

RELATED STORIES

Was This Man Beamed Up Into Space?

Boy, 12, Finds 4,000-Year-Old Boat While Swimming in Lake in Ireland

Italian Village Could Resurface After Being Submerged for Over 25 Years