Defense Classes, Extra Locks and Security Cameras Among Precautions Taken Amid Uptick in Anti-Asian Violence

Asian community leaders say we are at a "crisis point" with attacks on Asian Americans. And in the wake of the deadly shootings at spas, women across the country are signing up for self-defense classes.

Katarina Buenviaje of Sacramento started a self defense class on Zoom called Kix.

“I think it's really disheartening just to see a lot of violence happening and division. So I think to combat that we can at least make community members feel more safe,” Buenviaje said.

In Culver City, California, Shirley Chung has installed extra locks and security cameras at her cafe after a graffiti attack.

“Be here with us, stand up with us, stand up for us and stand up with us,” Chung said.

At a congressional hearing about the violence, Rep. Grace Meng of New York responded to Republican comments made during the hearing.

“This hearing was to address the hurt and pain of our community and to find solutions, and we will not let you take our voice away from us,” Meng said.

Six of the eight victims of the Georgia shootings were Asian American women.

