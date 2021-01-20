Delivery Driver Killed After Construction Materials Fall on Him at Home Depot

A Florida delivery worker was killed while working at Home Depot after a load of construction material fatally struck him, according to reports. Cyrenus Leroy "Lee" Amon, 47, was unloading drywall from the back of a truck when it all collapsed on him, WFLA reported.

Authorities were called to the Home Depot on 22nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg around 7:30 p.m., the outlet reported. Upon preliminary investigation, officials called the incident an "accident."

Amon was delivering materials for United States Gypsum Co., Yolanda Fernandez, a police spokeswoman, told reporters. Amon was not employed by the home retailer but by a third-party carrier delivering the products, the AP reported.

“We’re deeply saddened by this tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones,” Home Depot wrote in a statement sent to the outlet. “We immediately contacted the proper authorities and are working with them on their investigation.”

Amon was a native resident of Putnam County, according to his obituary. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing woodworking and gardening. He leaves behind two daughters, a niece, his step-mother and several cousins.

