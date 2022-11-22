Delphi Murders Suspect 'Not Only Actor Involved' in Abby Williams and Libby German's Killings, Prosecutor Says

The suspect accused of murdering two teens in Delphi, Indiana, appeared in court Tuesday shackled and wearing a bulletproof vest, where prosecutors raised the bombshell question of if he acted alone.

“We believe Richard Allen is not the only actor involved in this,” the prosecutor said of the killings of Libby German and Abby Williams.

The news came at a bail hearing Tuesday as prosecutors said information about the case should remain sealed because the investigation is ongoing.

Allen, who worked at the local CVS drug store, is accused of murdering best friends 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German on a country trail outside Delphi.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

His lawyer says people shouldn't rush to judgement.

“Our client is the wrong guy,” said Andrew Baldwin, Allen’s defense attorney, according to WTHR-TV. He also said the sealed probable cause affidavit is “flimsy.”

“You expect more than what I saw,” he said.

In a hand-written letter to the judge, Allen says his wife has been "forced to immediately abandon employment... for her personal safety. she has had to abandon our house for her own safety."

