Delta Airplane and American Eagle Jet Caught on Camera Nearly Colliding Midair

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:32 PM PDT, July 9, 2024

The two aircrafts came between 700 and 1,000 feet from each other.

A Delta plane taking off from Syracuse, New York, was caught on police dashcam footage getting scarily close to an American Eagle jet.

The two aircrafts came between 700 and 1,000 feet from each other.

The American Eagle flight took off at 11:40 a.m.. The Delta flight, enroute to Washington D.C., took off three minutes later at 11:43 a.m..

In a statement, the FAA says, "An air traffic controller instructed [the American Eagle flight] to go around the Syracuse Hancock International Airport to keep it safely separated from an aircraft that was departing on the same runway."

In a separate incident, a tire careened down the runway after falling from a United Boeing 757 moments after it had taken off from the Los Angeles International Airport.

There were 174 passengers on the plane. When it was time to land in Denver, flight attendants told everyone on board to brace for landing.

Allen Stubblefield was a passenger on the United flight.

"They were screaming, 'Brace, brace, brace, brace, brace, brace,' and that continued for probably two solid minutes," Stubblefield tells Inside Edition.

There were no injuries reported and the FAA is investigating.

Related Stories

8 Reported Dead After Hurricane Beryl Makes Landfall in US
4-Year-Old Loses Foot After Freak Lawn Mower Accident
Hero Teen Leaps From Jet Ski to Stop Runaway Boat
6 Injured in Running of the Bulls in Spain as Protesters Call for End to EventOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
1

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect

Crime
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
2

Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death

Crime
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
3

Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
4

Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe

Crime
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
5

Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes

Human Interest