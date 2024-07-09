A Delta plane taking off from Syracuse, New York, was caught on police dashcam footage getting scarily close to an American Eagle jet.

The two aircrafts came between 700 and 1,000 feet from each other.

The American Eagle flight took off at 11:40 a.m.. The Delta flight, enroute to Washington D.C., took off three minutes later at 11:43 a.m..

In a statement, the FAA says, "An air traffic controller instructed [the American Eagle flight] to go around the Syracuse Hancock International Airport to keep it safely separated from an aircraft that was departing on the same runway."

In a separate incident, a tire careened down the runway after falling from a United Boeing 757 moments after it had taken off from the Los Angeles International Airport.

There were 174 passengers on the plane. When it was time to land in Denver, flight attendants told everyone on board to brace for landing.

Allen Stubblefield was a passenger on the United flight.

"They were screaming, 'Brace, brace, brace, brace, brace, brace,' and that continued for probably two solid minutes," Stubblefield tells Inside Edition.

There were no injuries reported and the FAA is investigating.