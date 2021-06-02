Democrats Introduce Bill to Protect Transgender Dependents of Active Duty Service Members | Inside Edition

Democrats Introduce Bill to Protect Transgender Dependents of Active Duty Service Members

Politics
Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., speaks during the House Democrats' news conference on the NATO Support Act before its consideration on the House floor on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.
Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., speaks during the House Democrats' news conference on the NATO Support Act before its consideration on the House floor on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call
By Anabel Sosa
First Published: 1:53 PM PDT, June 2, 2021

Congressman Jimmy Panetta of California introduced the measure on the first day of Pride Month.

House Democrats introduced a new bill Tuesday that will protect transgender dependents of active duty service members as a way to ensure their guardians or family members are not stationed in locations that place limitations on gender-affirming health care and treatments.

The bill titled, H.R.3672, sponsored by Congressman Jimmy Panetta and over three dozen other lawmakers, aims to prevent the Defense Department from relocating service members with transgender children and dependents to states or countries with discriminatory health care laws in place.

“Despite the progress that we have made in our fight for LGBTQ equality, service members and their transgender dependents continue to face hurdles that threaten their development,” said Congressman Panetta in a press statement

Congressman Jim McGovern, chair of the House Rules Committee said, "There is no place for discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in our military – and that includes military families."

"[The bill] protects parents from having to choose between their child and their career. No parent should have to do that and no child should ever feel like a burden. This bill is the love the LGBTQ children and their families need,” added Amanda Brewer, a U.S. Army spouse, and parent of a transgender dependent.

This bill comes as dozens of lawmakers are voting on legislation that would threaten transgender health rights. Most recently, the governors of Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and West Virgina have signed bills into law to ban transgender student-athletes from competition on female sports teams.

Related Stories

Sen. Mark Kelly and Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords Welcome First Grandchild
U.S. Census Numbers Reveal 331 Million People Live in the US As Congressional Seats Redistributed
Former NFL Player Was Being Treated by South Carolina ER Doctor He Shot and Killed, Congressman Says
Congressman Matt Gaetz Denies Having Affair With a 17-Year-OldPolitics

Trending on Inside Edition

Missing Texas Child Samuel Olson's Body Believed Found at Motel, Dad's Girlfriend in Custody
Missing Texas Child Samuel Olson's Body Believed Found at Motel, Dad's Girlfriend in Custody
1

Missing Texas Child Samuel Olson's Body Believed Found at Motel, Dad's Girlfriend in Custody

Crime
Coworkers From Georgia Donate Their Kidneys to Each Other’s Husbands
Coworkers From Georgia Donate Their Kidneys to Each Other’s Husbands
2

Coworkers From Georgia Donate Their Kidneys to Each Other’s Husbands

Health
Scholars Are Excavating Scene of Tulsa Race Massacre to Better Document the Tragic Event and Identify Victims
Scholars Are Excavating Scene of Tulsa Race Massacre to Better Document the Tragic Event and Identify Victims
3

Scholars Are Excavating Scene of Tulsa Race Massacre to Better Document the Tragic Event and Identify Victims

News
Customers Say Dave Ramsey-Endorsed Company Meant to Get Them Out of Timeshares Only Made Situation Worse
Customers Say Dave Ramsey-Endorsed Company Meant to Get Them Out of Timeshares Only Made Situation Worse
4

Customers Say Dave Ramsey-Endorsed Company Meant to Get Them Out of Timeshares Only Made Situation Worse

Investigative
Sen. Mark Kelly and Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords Welcome First Grandchild
Sen. Mark Kelly and Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords Welcome First Grandchild
5

Sen. Mark Kelly and Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords Welcome First Grandchild

Inspirational