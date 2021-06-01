Senator Mark Kelly and former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords recently became new grandparents.

Baby Sage, the newborn of Kelly’s daughter Claudia and her fiancé, Mark Sundman, was born on Saturday in Tucson, Arizona.

Giffords is a previous Congresswoman who stepped down after becoming a survivor of gun violence, and is now an advocate and the founder of a nonprofit for gun control.

Both Giffords and Kelly, a retired U.S. Navy captain and former astronaut, were both elated that this Memorial Day Weekend brought them such joy.

Kelly tweeted, “In a year of firsts, this has to be my favorite: Everyone please join me in welcoming our first grandchild, Baby Sage.”

