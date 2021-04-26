The U.S. Census Bureau finally released population numbers Monday, which will determine how seats will be redistributed in the House of Representatives.

Texas will gain two additional House seats. Colorado, Montana, Oregon, Florida and North Carolina each gained one extra seat. Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, New York and California each lost a seat.

There are a total of 435 Congressional seats.

Overall, the recorded U.S. population is up by 7.4% since the last census was conducted a decade ago. There are now 331,449,281 Americans, according to the census.

Conducting the census was a long and contentious battle amid the coronavirus pandemic as many Americans moved, resulting in a massive migration to-and-from urban areas. Many census-takers, also called enumerators, had to go door-to-door asking Americans to fill out the brief form.

The pandemic even delayed the deadline for completing the count to the end of October.

The census occurs every ten years and helps determine the number of Congressional seats and Electoral College votes received by each state. It also determines how much of the federal budget should be allocated to each state based on population count.

In August, additional census data concerning demographics will be released to help determine how much funding each state will be granted for public services including money for highways and schools.

New York City saw a mass exodus at the height of the pandemic as many residents relocated to second homes in neighboring suburbs, or to warmer locations, according to The New York Times.

Politicians were urging New Yorkers to file their city homes as their primary residences so the area would not lose millions in federal funding for public institutions such as schools.

New York fell just 89 people short of retaining a conressional seat, NBC New York reported.

Analysts' predictions were off by a bit, according to reports which found that Texas was predicted to gain three seats instead of two and that Florida would gain two seats instead of one.

Arizona, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon were also each expected to gain one seat, NBC reported. New York was predicted to lose two seats.

