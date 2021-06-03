Derek Chauvin Asks Judge for Lighter Sentence As Prosecutors Seek 30 Years | Inside Edition

Derek Chauvin Asks Judge for Lighter Sentence As Prosecutors Seek 30 Years

Crime
Derek Chauvin during his trial
By Anabel Sosa
First Published: 11:34 AM PDT, June 3, 2021

In a memorandum Wednesday, prosecutors asked that the convicted officer receive a 30-year sentence. Chauvin is requesting a shorter term or parole.

Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, but defense attorneys are requesting a shorter sentence. 

Lawyers filed a sentencing brief Wednesday on behalf of Chauvin to sentence him to a shorter prison term or for the option of probation.

In the memo, his lawyers argued that his previous work as a police officer and the possibility of being victimized by other prisoners are factors that the judge should consider.

"Mr. Chauvin asks the Court to look beyond its findings, to his background, his lack of criminal history, his amenability to probation, to the unusual facts of this case, and to his being a product of a broken system," defense attorney Eric Nelson wrote. 

Nelson also wrote that Chauvin "has been preliminarily diagnosed with heart damage" and that he could die before his term is up.

Concurrently, Prosecutors asked Wednesday for a sentence of 30 years which they argue would "properly account for the profound impact of [Chuavin's] conduct on the victim, the victim's family, and the community."

Chauvin was convicted on April 21 for second-degree and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter 

Chauvin was captured in a harrowing video kneeling on George Floyd's neck and pinning him on the ground for 9-and-a-half minutes as Floyd pleaded to officers that he couldn't breathe.

Three other officers involved in the arrest are indicted on federal charges for violating Floyd's civil rights, and will stand trial in March, NBC News reported.

Chauvin's sentencing is scheduled for June 25.

