Derek Chauvin Trial: MPD Chief Testifies That Chauvin's Actions Were Not Part of Training, Ethics or Values

By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 3:02 PM PDT, April 05, 2021

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo joined other law enforcement in denouncing Chauvin's actions during George Floyd's fatal arrest.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified Monday that former officer Derek Chauvin’s actions during the fatal arrest of George Floyd were not part of policy or officer training.

“To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back — that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy. It's not part of our training and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values,” Arradondo said in court during the second week of Chauvin’s ongoing murder trial.

Prosecutors questioned Arradondo about his background with the force, departmental policy and officer training, before turning to the events of May 25, CBS Minnesota reported.

"Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped," Arradondo said.

Arradondo, who has been the chief since 2017, was then cross-examined by the defense.

The judge ruled Monday that video from Chauvin’s bodycam will be allowed as evidence.

