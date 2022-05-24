Over the weekend, 35 tons of baby formula arrived in Indianapolis from Germany. The White House says the prescription formula, for babies intolerant of cow's milk, will be distributed where it's most needed.



But that's small comfort for one Washington state dad who tells Inside Edition he put more than 1,000 miles on his car looking for formula for his baby.

“My job as a parent is to find formula for my kid,” Mac Jaehnert said.



The formula he needs is called Neosure, a special nutrient-rich baby formula for his daughter McKenzie, who was born 3-months premature.



The father recorded a video diary showing his growing anxiety every step of the way. At a local Walmart and Target, there were nothing but empty shelves in the baby formula aisle. At another store, there was formula, but not the kind he needed.

“We were probably in the car for 20, 30 hours, just hopping in, trying to source locations that have inventory of formula on my phone, drive there, head to the formula, see if they have it, take a photo to see if anyone else can benefit from the formula that’s there, post it on Facebook and then hit the next one,” Jaehnert said.

His understandable frustration began to show.

“This is just becoming very, very, very dire,” Jaehnert said.

During his search, Jaehnert found just two cans of formula. A good Samaritan who saw his plight online gave him two more.

