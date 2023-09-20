Former President Donald Trump's White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson claims Rudy Giuliani groped her while backstage during Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021.

Hutchinson was a star witness in the House January 6 Committee investigation. Her testimony riveted the nation when she claimed Trump physically tried to take control of the steering wheel and drive to the capital.

The 27-year-old former Trump loyalist made the allegation against Giuliani in her new memoir, “Enough.”

"I find Rudy in the back of the tent." Hutchinson writes. "Rudy wraps one arm around my body ... I feel his stack of documents press into the small of my back. I lower my eyes and watch his free hand reach for the hem of my blazer. ‘By the way,’ he says, fingering the fabric, ‘I’m loving this leather jacket on you.’ His hand slips under my blazer, then my skirt. I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh.”

Hutchinson says she was “filled with rage.”

A rep for Giuliani, who was indicted in August for allegedly interfering with the 2020 presidential election, says “Mayor Rudy Giuliani will pursue all appropriate legal action against this disgusting lie.”