Did This 'Family Feud' Contestant Murder His Estranged Wife?

Did this contestant on "Family Feud" murder his wife?

Dressed in a bowtie and suit, Tim Bliefnick seemed to be polite and good-natured when he competed on the show in 2020.

But now cops say he's behind the brutal killing of his estranged wife, Rebecca, a nurse and mom of three.

When the family competed on the "Family Feud," Tim had a haunting response to Steve Harvey's question about wedding day mistakes.

His biggest mistake? Saying "I do."

After the audience gasped, Bliefnick attempted to clarify his answer.

"Not my mistake, not my mistake. I love my wife," Bliefnick said to Harvey.

He then joked: "I'm going to get in trouble for that one."

Bliefnick, who looks very little like he did back on TV a few years ago, was arrested Monday.

No longer clean-cut, Bliefnick now has hair that falls down to his waist.

His wife's bullet-ridden body was found inside her home after she failed to pick up their three sons from school.

The State Attorney's Office is calling it a home invasion and a case of domestic violence.

Rebecca had filed for a restraining order against her husband and later he filed for one against her, according to published reports.

Bliefnick is being held on a no-bond warrant, and while Rebecca's family say they are relieved that an arrest has been made, they know the investigation is far from over.

