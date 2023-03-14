Utah Man Politely Robs a Bank for $1 Then Waits for Police to Arrest Him: Authorities

Crime
Wells Fargo bank sign
Getty
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:28 PM PDT, March 14, 2023

“Please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1.00,” the 65-year-old said in a note to the bank tellers, according to police.

Utah police arrested a man that they say robbed a Wells Fargo bank for $1 and then refused to leave because he wanted to wait for authorities so they could arrest him. 

Donald Santacroce, 65, allegedly entered a Wells Fargo bank on March 6, and gave a bank teller a note that read, “please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1.00 Thank you,” according to NBC News

Once employees handed over the money, they asked Santacroce to leave but he refused and instead waited for the police to arrive, NBC News reported. 

Police said they were able to enter the bank and arrest Santacroce safely and that no one was injured during the incident. 

Santacroce was taken into custody and was charged with one count of robbery, according to police.

"Donald said he had done this because he wanted to get arrested and go to federal prison. Donald stated that if he gets out of jail, he will rob another bank and ask for more money next time trying to get the desired result of going to federal prison," an arrest report obtained by KSL alleges.

According to jail records, Santacrose was released from custody on March 6 a few hours after he was booked. The Salt Lake City District Attorney's office has not responded to Inside Edition's request for Santacrose's plea status.

Related Stories

Seattle Podcaster and Husband Shot to Death by Her Stalker: Cops
Mom Assaults Daughter's Alleged Harasser at School: Cops
Toddler Finds Loaded Gun, Accidentally Kills 4-Year-Old Sister: Cops
Crowd Cheers on 26-Year-Old Suspect as He Flees From NYPD OfficersCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Seattle Podcaster and Husband Shot to Death in Their Home by Her Stalker, Police Say
Seattle Podcaster and Husband Shot to Death in Their Home by Her Stalker, Police Say
1

Seattle Podcaster and Husband Shot to Death in Their Home by Her Stalker, Police Say

Crime
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 42 Months in Prison After Burning Cross to Intimidate Black Family
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 42 Months in Prison After Burning Cross to Intimidate Black Family
2

Mississippi Man Sentenced to 42 Months in Prison After Burning Cross to Intimidate Black Family

Crime
Maryland Mom Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting a Middle Schooler She Believed Was Harassing Her Daughter: Cops
Maryland Mom Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting a Middle Schooler She Believed Was Harassing Her Daughter: Cops
3

Maryland Mom Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting a Middle Schooler She Believed Was Harassing Her Daughter: Cops

Crime
Toddler Finds Loaded Gun, Accidentally Shoots and Kills Her 4-Year-Old Sister, Houston Authorities Say
Toddler Finds Loaded Gun, Accidentally Shoots and Kills Her 4-Year-Old Sister, Houston Authorities Say
4

Toddler Finds Loaded Gun, Accidentally Shoots and Kills Her 4-Year-Old Sister, Houston Authorities Say

News
Inclusive Ballet Studio in Egypt Teaches Children With Special Needs Alongside Those Without
Inclusive Ballet Studio in Egypt Teaches Children With Special Needs Alongside Those Without
5

Inclusive Ballet Studio in Egypt Teaches Children With Special Needs Alongside Those Without

Human Interest
Heartbreaking Moment Dog Is Left on Side of Texas Road Known as Prime Dog Dumping Ground Is Captured on Camera
Heartbreaking Moment Dog Is Left on Side of Texas Road Known as Prime Dog Dumping Ground Is Captured on Camera
6

Heartbreaking Moment Dog Is Left on Side of Texas Road Known as Prime Dog Dumping Ground Is Captured on Camera

News