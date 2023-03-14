Utah police arrested a man that they say robbed a Wells Fargo bank for $1 and then refused to leave because he wanted to wait for authorities so they could arrest him.

Donald Santacroce, 65, allegedly entered a Wells Fargo bank on March 6, and gave a bank teller a note that read, “please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1.00 Thank you,” according to NBC News.

Once employees handed over the money, they asked Santacroce to leave but he refused and instead waited for the police to arrive, NBC News reported.

Police said they were able to enter the bank and arrest Santacroce safely and that no one was injured during the incident.

Santacroce was taken into custody and was charged with one count of robbery, according to police.

"Donald said he had done this because he wanted to get arrested and go to federal prison. Donald stated that if he gets out of jail, he will rob another bank and ask for more money next time trying to get the desired result of going to federal prison," an arrest report obtained by KSL alleges.

According to jail records, Santacrose was released from custody on March 6 a few hours after he was booked. The Salt Lake City District Attorney's office has not responded to Inside Edition's request for Santacrose's plea status.

