A Maryland mother entered her daughter’s middle school and assaulted another student for allegedly harassing her child, according to police.

Kelly Sadik, 41, arrived at Aberdeen Middle School on Tuesday and after checking in with the front office through an intercom, she then allegedly disobeyed the sign-in procedure and went straight into the area of the school where the seventh-grade students were, Aberdeen Police said.

When the mother reached the area, she confronted a student who police said she believed was harassing her daughter and the verbal confrontation turned physical. When the child started to walk away, Sadik grabbed their arm, said police.

According to police, the child sustained a minor injury due to the confrontation.

A teacher witnessed the interaction and quickly stepped in to stop any further interactions, WBAL-TV reported.

“The biggest concern was how quickly she got into the school, she bypassed the office, and then she got a direct location of where my daughter was," the father of the child who was allegedly assaulted told WBAL-TV. "She could have had a weapon. She could have had anything. That's the most frightening part about it,” said the child’s father.

Donovan Brooks, chief of safety and security of Harford County Public Schools of said the staff was trying to follow protocol on someone entering the building but Sadik broke it, WBAL-TV reported.

“Fortunately, we had staff members who immediately identified, through their vigilance, and just knowing the building - that there was something that was not right and immediately stepped in to take action," Brooks told the outlet.

According to the police, Sadik was arrested for second-degree assault and trespassing.

A search of court records show Sadik waived an attorney at her initial court appearance on Tuesday.

Sadik was released from custody without bail while the case is pending. Her next court date is scheduled for May 3, court records show. She has not yet entered a plea.

