A Florida father is in police custody after shooting at a man that crawled into his daughter's bed while naked, officials said.

Dayne Victor Miller, 44, was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly shot at a man and woman who were renting out a room in his home, according to Cape Coral Police.

Police said Miller called 911 himself and said that his teenage daughter told him that she found the man who was renting a room in their home naked in her bed, authorities said.

The teen girl woke up and found the naked man next to her, and so she told her father, officials said. She did not allege that any crime had happened to her, police said.

It was then that the man's wife realized he was not in their bedroom and yelled that he was in the wrong room according to police. The man and his wife told police they had been drinking with Miller earlier in the night, and that after going to bed, the man had gotten up to use the bathroom and then mistakenly went into the teenager's room instead of his own, police said.

The man said he went back into the room he and his wife were renting and locked the door. Miller banged on it and allegedly shouted "I'll kill you," before retrieving a gun and then shooting into the floor three or four times "in a rage,” according to police.

Miller was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to jail records.

Miller has not entered a plea yet. An arraignment is scheduled for April 10.

