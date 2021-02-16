Did Trump Take a Model of the New Air Force One From the Oval Office?

A model of the re-designed Air Force Office that was pictured in the Oval Office has been spotted at Mar-a-Lago. Former President Donald Trump showed off the model to world leaders visiting the White House. Now it’s sitting on a coffee table at the sprawling Florida estate.

The new plane, which is currently being built by Boeing, was a big source of pride for Trump, who boasted, “It’s a much bigger plane — bigger wingspan.”

He showed off the plans to reporters and bragged that he personally selected the new color scheme.

The new plane is being featured in a newly released National Geographic documentary, “The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress."

