Disgraced Prince Andrew Escorts Queen to Prince Philip's Memorial

It was a somber day for the British royal family as they gathered at Westminster Abbey for the memorial of Prince Philip, who died last year at the age of 99.

Noticeably absent were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who reportedly refused to travel to the U.K. over security concerns.

“Tensions within the royal family are still very much there. I think it’s incredibly disappointing that he didn’t feel as though he was able to put the past behind him, to at least set aside any quibbles that he might have over security and over anything else, just to be there for the Queen,” Dailymail.com editor Charlie Lankston said.



Harry is being slammed online for skipping his grandfather’s memorial.

The 95-year-old queen, who recently recovered from COVID-19, arrived arm-in-arm with her disgraced son Prince Andrew, just six weeks after he settled a sexual assault lawsuit.

“The Queen and Prince Andrew have always had an incredibly close bond. There's no denying that. But I don’t think the Epstein scandal will ever be behind Prince Andrew,” Lankston said.

It was the queen's first public appearance in five months. Aside from using a walking stick, she appeared strong, even standing and singing.



The queen wore a color called "Edinburgh green" because it was a favorite of her late husband. While she did attend the memorial, she passed on a number of later receptions.

