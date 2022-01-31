Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Express 'Concerns' to Spotify Around COVID-19 Misinfo Amid Joe Rogan Backlash

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have joined those in speaking out against COVID-19 misinformation on Spotify as controversial podcast host Joe Rogan has apologized for comments made on his show.

Meghan Markle and Prince, who have an $18 million deal with Spotify, released a statement Monday “expressing concerns” about the consequences of “Covid-19 misinformation,” adding that they “look to Spotify to meet this moment.”

Their comments come as musicians have threatened to pull their content from Spotify in protest over Rogan's show, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“If I pissed you off, I'm sorry,” Rogan said Monday. “I'm not trying to promote misinformation. I am not trying to be controversial, I just want to have conversations.”

Rogan posted his statement in a lengthy video on Instagram.

Joni Mitchell joined Neil Young this weekend in pulling their music from the streaming platform after they say he has spread misinformation about COVID-19.

Spotify has responded to the blowback, saying that they will add an “advisory” at the start of Rogan’s podcast and direct listeners to factual information about coronavirus.

Rogan has promised to do better.

"I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people's perspectives, so we can maybe find a better point of view,” he said. "I don’t want to just show the contrary opinion to what the narrative is."

