Disney Hits Back at Scarlett Johansson 'Black Widow' Lawsuit Claiming Streamed Release Cost Her Millions

It's a battle royale that could be as big as the Hollywood blockbuster that sparked it.

“Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney, saying the studio's decision to release the film on their streaming platform at the same time of its theatrical release has cost her millions in profit-sharing.

“Scarlett Johansson, like many other A-list actors, gets a backend percentage from the box office profits. She is upset that she did not get the full amount of money that she expected,” senior Variety correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister told Inside Edition.

Now Disney is firing back and taking the extraordinary step of publicly releasing Johansson’s salary — $20 million — for the film.

“Everybody in the entertainment world is watching this lawsuit, because it’s the first time we have seen one of these blockbuster stars go to war with her studio over how much she earns,” CNN’s Brian Stelter said.

In a statement, Disney called Johansson’s lawsuit “especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“They’re essentially saying that, this is a star who has made millions of dollars and now she’s asking for more. And to paint one of your biggest stars in that light indicates that there’s really no love lost here,” Wagmeister said.

A Disney spokesperson described the lawsuit as having no merit whatsoever.

Related Stories