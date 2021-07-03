Disney World Removes Any Mentions of Gender From Fireworks Show Greeting as an Effort to be More Inclusive
A spokesperson for Disney explained that It's part of a broader effort to make everyone feel welcome.
Walt Disney Resort is working towards being a more inclusive brand. The Magic Kingdom’s fireworks show, which returned July 1 for the first time since the COVID pandemic began, has modified their “Happy Ever After” fireworks greeting.
The phrase “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,” has been removed, according to CBS News. The greeting now says, “Good evening, dreamers of all ages.”
"It's part of a broader effort," a Disney spokesperson for Disney told the outlet. "It's not about one or two things."
In April, Disney announced they would be working towards “including everyone.”
“Inclusion is essential to our culture and leads us forward as we continue to realize our rich legacy of engaging storytelling, exceptional service, and Disney magic,” they wrote.
“We’re bringing the spirit of the Inclusion Key to life across our business. We’re reimagining our attractions to be more inclusive.”
CBS News adds that Tokyo Disney Resort also recently modified their show greetings to make all guests feel welcome.
