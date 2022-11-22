To commemorate the upcoming drop of his We The Best Air Jordan 5 collection, hip-hop producer DJ Khaled has placed his shoe closet for rent on Airbnb for December 5 and December 6.

Named the “ultimate sneaker kingdom,” the mogul’s sneaker closet, housed in Miami, showcases shoe-lined walls with some of Khaled's "most prized kicks," all for $11 a night.

"Sleep in my legendary sneaker collection and experience the 305 through the eyes (and shoes) of yours truly," Khaled says in the listing.

"During the stay, guests will have the chance to live and breathe Miami the same way I do - epically. I'm rolling out all the big stops."

Guests will also receive a handwritten note from Khaled upon check-in, get to spend time in Khaled’s outdoor lounge and pool, and have access to a private bathroom.

Those who book for December 5 or 6 will also get an exclusive pair of We The Best Air Jordan 5s from Khaled’s new collection. There is also a chance to get a catered dinner from Khaled’s Miami Gardens soul food restaurant, The Licking.

Guests have access to a private bathroom, and all meals and snacks are provided. “Once you arrive and check-in, our concierge will ensure a comfortable stay for guests — including showing guests around and setting out and arranging meals,” the listing reads.

While guests can take pictures, touching the shoes is off limits, per the listing. Other rules for the space include:

No animals are permitted

No parties and a maximum of two guests are allowed

No smoking, drugs or illegal activities in their presence.

Any Jordan Brand seeded products that guests could receive are not allowed to be resold

Bookings can be made beginning on November 29 at 1 p.m. ET for two overnight stays on December 5 and 6.

Related Stories