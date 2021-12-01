This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House

Entertainment
Home Alone
20th Century Fox
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:23 AM PST, December 1, 2021

Paint cans flying off the banister and a screening of “Angels With Dirty Faces” are not included, ya filthy animals!

For one night only, you can stay in the Illinois home that was used for the 1990 Christmas classic “Home Alone,” thanks to Airbnb, NME reported.

For $25, patrons can enter the contest starting December 7 at 2 p.m. ET, to try and spend a night in the home with up to four people. The house will only be available for one night the following week, CNN reported.

The house is in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka, NBC Chicago reported.

Despite Kevin McAllister’s holiday hijinks, the stay will come chock-full of “Home Alone” goodies including Kraft mac & cheese, Lego sets to take home and a meeting with a tarantula, CNN reported. The night will also include cheese pizzas, however, no word if they are from Little Nero's — but just know you won't have to pay $122.50.

The event will be hosted by Devin Ratray, who portrayed Buzz in the beloved series.

Ratray had introduced the segment in a press release.

“You may not remember me as particularly accommodating but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time,” he said. “We may all be older and wiser now, but we’re never too old for holiday hijinks. So this year, spend the holidays not-so-home-alone at my parents’ house.”

The home is reportedly in similar condition that fans have known from the hit film.

