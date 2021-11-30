The White House Christmas decorations are officially up.

This year, there are 41 Christmas trees, 25 wreaths, and about 10,000 ornaments hanging. Additionally, about 6,000 feet of ribbon were used.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden did decorations, and this year’s themes were inspired by acts of kindness and experiences that lifted the nation’s spirits. They include faith, family, the arts, and learning.

Six stockings, one for each grandchild, are hung by the fireplace in the state dining room.

And of course, there’s also the famous gingerbread White House, which is inspired this year by the nation’s frontline workers who’ve worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

