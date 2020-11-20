Jill Biden Is Known As a Tough Teacher Whose Goal Is Free Community College for All

English professor Jill Biden is poised to become the first presidential spouse to work fulltime outside the White House. So what do her students think of her?

For starters, she is a tough grader. And her writing class is hard.

According to Rate My Professor, an online service for students to give feedback about their instructors, Jill Biden received an average score of 3.8, on a scale with five being the highest. Some called her "inspirational" and noted she continued to teach while maintaining a busy campaign schedule.

"I honestly liked Dr. Biden a lot," wrote one student. "She is definitely a little tough at times making the class needlessly hard but she's knowledgeable and sweet. Would recommend, but you will have to work a little bit."

Another, who reported a grade of A+ in Biden's English 111 class at Northern Virginia Community College, called her "a wonderful" instructor. "You should definitely take her."

Others were not so enamored. "Please do NOT take her. She simply doesn't care about teaching ... A very tough grader," wrote one student.

Biden, 69, has long said she plans to keep working as first lady, as she did when her husband Joe Biden was vice president in Barack Obama's administration.

“If we get to the White House, I’m gonna continue to teach,” she told CBS News in August 2020. “It’s important, and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions, and lift up the profession.”

Also important to her, and to her husband, is making community colleges tuition-free.

“Every hardworking student should have the chance to go to community college,” she said earlier this week. She noted that people without college degrees have been hardest hit by unemployment caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The president-elect, speaking Monday about his economic recovery plan, renewed his promise to make community colleges and historically Black colleges and universities free for all students, and to eliminate tuition at public institutions for students whose parents earn less than $125,000 a year.

