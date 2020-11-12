Republican Senator Says He Will 'Step In' if Joe Biden Does Not Receive Intelligence Documents by Friday

President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, but a Republican Senator says he will "step in" if Biden does not receive security briefings by this Friday, according to reports. Sen. James Lankford, an Oklahoma politician on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, told radio station KRMG that he supports Biden preparing himself to lead the country and that involved receiving confidential briefings from the president's office, CNN reported.

"There is no loss from him getting the briefings," Lankford, 52, said. "If that's not occurring by Friday, I will step in as well and be able to push them and to say this needs to occur so that regardless of the outcome of the election, whichever way that it goes, people can be ready for that actual task."

Biden and his senior advisers are still not receiving the President's Daily Brief, which are highly classified intelligence briefings regarding national security. Receiving these documents is one of the first rights of an elected presidential candidate, according to the outlet.

The Trump-appointed administrator, Emily Murphy, of General Services Administration, has refused to sign off on a transition process, claiming that the election still remains uncertain. The agency, and Murphy specifically, are tasked with helping with Biden's transition process. She would approve of the transition by signing a letter that would release funds to Biden's team through a process called "ascertainment," according to CNN.

Another top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, Sen. Mike Warner, has also called for Biden to receive the documents.

"It's simply irresponsible to withhold this in these uncertain times," Warner said.

Biden has said that the documents would be useful, although "not necessary," the outlet reported.

A GSA spokesperson did not respond for comment.

