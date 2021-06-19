Joe and Jill Biden are dealing with a loss today as their 13-year-old dog Champ has died.

“R.I.P. to our sweet, good boy, Champ. We will miss you always,” the first lady wrote on Twitter along with a statement about the animal.

In it, she said, “Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home. He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family.”

Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months,” she continued, “ when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub.”

Jill went on to say, “Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us. He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden.”

She lastly added, “In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware. In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always.”

The Bidens have had Champ since Christmas of 2008. They have another dog, Major, which they adopted in 2018. Both pups moved into the White House when Joe Biden took office.

There is no word yet on how Champ passed away.

