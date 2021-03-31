‘Dog Whisperer’ Cesar Millan Wants to Train President Joe Biden's Dog Major After Latest Biting Incident | Inside Edition

‘Dog Whisperer’ Cesar Millan Wants to Train President Joe Biden's Dog Major After Latest Biting Incident

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 1:26 PM PDT, March 31, 2021

Famed TV dog trainer Cesar Millan says he has offered his services to the White House.

Famed dog trainer and TV personality Cesar Millan says he has reached out to the White House to offer his services after one of the First Dogs had another biting incident. The episode occurred during a walk on the South Lawn of the White House, where Major went after a National Park Service employee.

“Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone on a walk,” a spokesperson confirmed.

The nip comes just three weeks after the rescue dog bit a Secret Service agent, prompting the pup to be sent to Delaware for several days of retraining.

“Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin,” President Joe Biden said of the first incident. “You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all, and he moves to protect, but he's a sweet dog.”

Millan tells Inside Edition that something has to be “put in place to prevent unwanted behavior.” Though the "dog whisperer" doesn’t believe Major is a dangerous animal.

“We have to train humans,” Millan said. He hopes to work with the entire White House staff that is around the dog.

