President Joe Biden’s two German shepherds have been temporarily moved from the White House to the Biden family home in Delaware after 3-year-old Major exhibited “aggressive behavior” including “jumping, barking and charging," according to CNN. The pup also allegedly had a “biting incident” with a White House security officer.

The Bidens adopted Major in November 2018 from an animal shelter as a companion for 13-year-old Champ. Major is the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

The pooches have made several appearances on the White House lawn as well as in a PSA for the annual puppy bowl. First Lady Jill Biden recently opened up about how Major and Champ have struggled setting into their new home.

"I've been getting obsessed with getting our dogs settled because we have an old dog and we have a very young dog. They have to take the elevator. They're not used to that and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them. So that's what I've been obsessed with — getting everybody settled and calm,” the first lady said.

Despite the incidents with Major, the pooches may just be in time out and are expected to return to the White House in a few days.

"With the First Lady traveling for three days, Champ and Major went to Delaware to stay with family friends,” a White House official said. “Yes, they will be back.”

