Doctor Explains How to Reduce Your Risk of Heart Disease

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:52 PM PDT, July 9, 2023

Don't smoke or vape, maintain a healthy weight and check your blood pressure on a regular basis.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

Dr. Holly Phillips tells Inside Edition that if you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol or are a smoker, you could be at risk.

For African Americans, the risk is even higher.

To reduce your risk, don't smoke or vape, maintain a healthy weight and check your blood pressure on a regular basis.

Staying active is also important, she says.

Lastly, see your doctor on a regular basis and let them know if you have a family history of heart disease.

