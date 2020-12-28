Doctor Who Publicly Criticized Trump's Coronavirus Parade Serves Last Day at Walter Reed Medical Center

The Walter Reed physician who strongly criticized President Trump's decision to greet supporters while being treated for the coronavirus has has worked his last shift at the military hospital.

"I stand by my words, and I regret nothing," Dr. James Phillips wrote on Twitter.

His removal from the schedule at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was reported last month.

Phillips spoke out in October about Trump's controversial move to drive by supporters outside the hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19.

Phillips said the Trump outing was "completely unnecessary" and endangered other lives for "political theater" in a tweet that has since been removed.

"That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack," he wrote at the time. "The risk of COVID-19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play."

Today, I worked my final shift at Walter Reed ER. I will miss the patients and my military and civilian coworkers - they have been overwhelmingly supportive. I’m honored to have worked there and I look forward to new opportunities. I stand by my words, and I regret nothing. — James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) December 28, 2020

The medical center denied it fired Phillips.

"As you may know, Dr. Phillips worked as a contract employee at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), which provides requirements for contract employees to the contract agency," the hospital said in a statement to CNN. "The contract agency then works together with contract employees to determine individual schedules."

Phillips is also chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University.

