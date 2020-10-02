As Trump Shows Minor Coronavirus Symptoms, Biden Wishes Him and Melania a 'Swift Recovery

President Donald Trump announced early Friday that he and the First Lady have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the president is reportedly showing mild, cold-like symptoms. Trump announced he and his wife had the virus through a tweet just before 1 a.m. and followed his announcement that his adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump wrote.

Melania, 50, added on her own Twitter that the pair were “feeling good.”

The New York Times reported that the president seemed "lethargic" during a fundraiser at a golf club in New Jersey Thursday. On Friday morning, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sent his well wishes to the president and the first lady in a Twitter post.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery," he wrote. "We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."

With Election Day swiftly approaching, the diagnosis may present setbacks for Trump’s campaign against Biden, as it's believed he won’t be able to attend scheduled rallies. Trump, 74, had a campaign stop planned for Friday that he will not be able to attend. He had rallies scheduled in Wisconsin and Arizona coming up as well.

It’s unclear what will happen with the next presidential debate, which was previously scheduled for Oct. 15. Those who come down with the novel coronavirus are advised to quarantine. They may be ok to interact with others if they do not have symptoms after 10 days after testing positive. If a person tests negative two times at least 24 hours apart, they can go back to normal routines, Dr. David Agus said on "CBS This Morning."

On Friday, the White House issued an updated schedule that only included “a phone call on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors.”

“The president and first lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Dr. Sean P. Conley, the White House physician, said in a statement. “Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen have tested negative for the virus, a spokesperson for Pence said Friday.

