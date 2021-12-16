Dog Appears to Be Alone Behind Wheel of Tesla in Viral Video

December 16, 2021

Austin police say their animal cruelty unit is now investigating the incident to see if anyone will face charges.

The man who recently shot eye-popping video of a dog behind the wheel of a Tesla is speaking out to say he didn’t set the whole thing up.

Blake Messick, who is known for posting wacky videos online, took the shocking video of a small dog sticking its head out of the driver’s window in Austin, Texas. The vehicle seemed to be on autopilot and no one else appeared to be inside.

“Did you have anything to do at all with setting up this video,” Inside Edition correspondent Jim Moret asked Messick.

“No, no I wish I knew someone that owned a Tesla. That’d be pretty cool. But not involved with this one,” Messick said.

But there may be a clue that suggests someone else was hiding in the car. Tesla has a feature that is supposed to shut off autopilot at 30 seconds if nobody touches the wheel. The video of the dog abruptly ends at 29 seconds.

“There definitely had to be somebody in there. I’m sure that someone was in the car, yeah, right under the seat or something like that,” Messick said. 

Austin police say their animal cruelty unit is now investigating the incident to see if anyone will face charges.  

