Dog Appears to Be Alone Behind Wheel of Tesla in Viral Video
Austin police say their animal cruelty unit is now investigating the incident to see if anyone will face charges.
The man who recently shot eye-popping video of a dog behind the wheel of a Tesla is speaking out to say he didn’t set the whole thing up.
Blake Messick, who is known for posting wacky videos online, took the shocking video of a small dog sticking its head out of the driver’s window in Austin, Texas. The vehicle seemed to be on autopilot and no one else appeared to be inside.
“Did you have anything to do at all with setting up this video,” Inside Edition correspondent Jim Moret asked Messick.
“No, no I wish I knew someone that owned a Tesla. That’d be pretty cool. But not involved with this one,” Messick said.
But there may be a clue that suggests someone else was hiding in the car. Tesla has a feature that is supposed to shut off autopilot at 30 seconds if nobody touches the wheel. The video of the dog abruptly ends at 29 seconds.
“There definitely had to be somebody in there. I’m sure that someone was in the car, yeah, right under the seat or something like that,” Messick said.
Austin police say their animal cruelty unit is now investigating the incident to see if anyone will face charges.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Kentucky Tornado Survivors Burn Wreckage of Their Home to Stay Warm Amid Power OutageNews
Dramatic Car Chase in Southern California Caught on CameraCrime
$1,000 Reward Offered After Rescue Dog Is Reportedly Stolen From North Carolina Animal Shelter FundraiserAnimals
'Mystery Man' in Maine Drops Off Bags of Much-Needed Staples to Food PantryInspirational
Michigan Parents Question School Board on Why Alleged Gunman Was Allowed to Return to Class Before ShootingCrime