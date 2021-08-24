Robots may soon be on the way. Elon Musk unveiled Tesla Bot during the company’s AI Day, but he urged the public not to be worried.

“It’s intended to be friendly, of course, and navigate through a world built for humans and eliminate dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks,” the Tesla co-founder said. “ We’re setting it so that at a physical level, you can run away from it and most likely overpower it.”

But if Tesla Bot is doing grocery shopping and house-cleaning, what does that mean for the people who do those jobs now?

Musk says it may mean that physical work will be optional in the future, and a universal basic income will be needed to sustain those who opt-out of it.

But for now, Tesla needs humans to help build its bot and has put out a call for innovators to join their team.

Musk says he hopes to have a functional prototype next year.

