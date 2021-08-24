Elon Musk Debuts ‘Friendly’ Tesla Bot During Company’s AI Day
Elon Musk says he hopes the Tesla Bot will make physical work optional in the future.
Robots may soon be on the way. Elon Musk unveiled Tesla Bot during the company’s AI Day, but he urged the public not to be worried.
“It’s intended to be friendly, of course, and navigate through a world built for humans and eliminate dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks,” the Tesla co-founder said. “ We’re setting it so that at a physical level, you can run away from it and most likely overpower it.”
But if Tesla Bot is doing grocery shopping and house-cleaning, what does that mean for the people who do those jobs now?
Musk says it may mean that physical work will be optional in the future, and a universal basic income will be needed to sustain those who opt-out of it.
But for now, Tesla needs humans to help build its bot and has put out a call for innovators to join their team.
Musk says he hopes to have a functional prototype next year.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating AfghanistanHuman Interest
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: CopsCrime
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on HuluInspirational
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops SayCrime
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian RantHuman Interest