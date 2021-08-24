Elon Musk Debuts ‘Friendly’ Tesla Bot During Company’s AI Day | Inside Edition

Elon Musk Debuts ‘Friendly’ Tesla Bot During Company’s AI Day

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:40 AM PDT, August 24, 2021

Elon Musk says he hopes the Tesla Bot will make physical work optional in the future.

Robots may soon be on the way. Elon Musk unveiled Tesla Bot during the company’s AI Day, but he urged the public not to be worried.

“It’s intended to be friendly, of course, and navigate through a world built for humans and eliminate dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks,” the Tesla co-founder said. “ We’re setting it so that at a physical level, you can run away from it and most likely overpower it.”

But if Tesla Bot is doing grocery shopping and house-cleaning, what does that mean for the people who do those jobs now?

Musk says it may mean that physical work will be optional in the future, and a universal basic income will be needed to sustain those who opt-out of it.

But for now, Tesla needs humans to help build its bot and has put out a call for innovators to join their team. 

Musk says he hopes to have a functional prototype next year. 

Related Stories

Driver Seen on Video Shooting Projectile at Tesla on Highway, Shattering Window
Speeding Tesla Pulled Over in Wisconsin After ‘Driver’ Was Spotted Sleeping, Cops Say
Tesla Owner Arrested for Reckless Driving After He Sat in Backseat While Car Was Driving on Autopilot
Tesla Drivers Really Did These Things On CameraOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan
Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan
1

Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan

Human Interest
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
2

Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops

Crime
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu
3

The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu

Inspirational
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say
4

Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say

Crime
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant
5

White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant

Human Interest